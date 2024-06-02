Man attacks grandfather over missing pet cat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2024 02:49 PM IST
Injured Kesavan (Left) The accused, Sreekumar (Right). Photo: Manorama News.

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a man attacked his grandfather with a knife in an altercation over a missing pet cat on Saturday night in Irinjalakuda. The incident occurred at the residence of the victim, who has been identified as Kesavan (79), in Edakulam. According to reports, the grandson, Sreekumar, was intoxicated when he attacked his grandfather.

Sreekumar allegedly used a kitchen knife to assault Kesavan, causing serious injuries. The victim was rushed to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital by the accused himself. The police took Sreekumar into custody from the hospital and has been charged with attempted murder.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA