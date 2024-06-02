Man attacks grandfather over missing pet cat

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a man attacked his grandfather with a knife in an altercation over a missing pet cat on Saturday night in Irinjalakuda. The incident occurred at the residence of the victim, who has been identified as Kesavan (79), in Edakulam. According to reports, the grandson, Sreekumar, was intoxicated when he attacked his grandfather.

Sreekumar allegedly used a kitchen knife to assault Kesavan, causing serious injuries. The victim was rushed to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital by the accused himself. The police took Sreekumar into custody from the hospital and has been charged with attempted murder.