Manorama News-VMR Exit Polls: UDF in Kerala, gain for LDF, NDA winless

Kochi: Manorama News-VMR exit polls has predicted a comprehensive win again for the UDF in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections. While the Congress-led combine is expected to win 16 to 18 seats, the CPM-led Left front is likely to win two to four seats.



More importantly, NDA is predicted to draw blank yet again. Despite the high-decibel campaign, which saw national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking votes for the BJP-led front, NDA will not open its account in this election.

This is in sharp contrast to the several national surveys released on Saturday that had predicted two to three seats for the BJP candidates.

Yet the survey, released on Sunday, predicted that in two constituencies -- Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta -- the NDA candidates would finish second. In both constituencies, they would push the LDF candidates to the third position, the survey predicted.

The LDF, however, is expected to do better than its 2019 performance and add more seats this time. While it gave an upper hand to the Left combine in Vadakara and Palakkad, Kannur and Alathur could see a close fight, the survey said.

According to the survey, the UDF could get 42.46 per cent votes, while the LDF may poll 35.09 per cent. The NDA would only receive 18.64 votes. According to the survey results, the UDF and the LDF could see a decline in vote share of 4.76 per cent and 0.64 per cent votes, respectively. However, the NDA would gain 3.7 per cent more votes than in the 2019 election.