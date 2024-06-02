ManoramaNews-VMR Exit Polls: Kodikunnil Suresh to hold on to Mavelikkara with thinnest margin

Mavelikkara: UDF candidate and incumbent MP Kodikunnil Suresh is expected to retain his Mavelikkara seat with a margin of just 1.6 per cent in the Manorama News-VMRexit poll announced on Sunday.

While 39.84 per cent of people who participated in the survey voted in favour of Suresh, LDF's CA Arun Kumar polled 38.24 per cent of votes. NDA's Baiju Kalashala is predicted to be third.

Mavelikkara would also witness a decline in vote share for LDF and UDF, the survey predicted. While Suresh received 45.29 per cent votes in 2019, this will come down by 5.46 per cent in this election.

In 2019, Suresh reached the Lok Sabha for the seventh time by defeating CPI's Chittayam Gopakumar by 61,138 votes. He got 4,40,415 (45.29 per cent) votes, and Gopakumar received 3,79,277 (39 per cent) votes while Thazhava Sahadeva of NDA polled 1,33,546 (13.73 per cent) votes.