ManoramaNews-VMR Exit Polls: Kodikunnil Suresh to hold on to Mavelikkara with thinnest margin

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2024 10:21 PM IST Updated: June 02, 2024 10:55 PM IST

Mavelikkara: UDF candidate and incumbent MP Kodikunnil Suresh is expected to retain his Mavelikkara seat with a margin of just 1.6 per cent in the Manorama News-VMRexit poll announced on Sunday.

While 39.84 per cent of people who participated in the survey voted in favour of Suresh, LDF's CA Arun Kumar polled 38.24 per cent of votes. NDA's Baiju Kalashala is predicted to be third.

Mavelikkara would also witness a decline in vote share for LDF and UDF, the survey predicted. While Suresh received 45.29 per cent votes in 2019, this will come down by 5.46 per cent in this election.

RELATED ARTICLES

In 2019, Suresh reached the Lok Sabha for the seventh time by defeating CPI's Chittayam Gopakumar by 61,138 votes. He got 4,40,415 (45.29 per cent) votes, and Gopakumar received 3,79,277 (39 per cent) votes while Thazhava Sahadeva of NDA polled 1,33,546 (13.73 per cent) votes.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA