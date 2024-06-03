HC slams govt over failure in addressing recurring flood issue in Kochi

Kochi: The High Court came down on the Kerala government harshly for its failure to address the recurring flood issue and inadequate canal cleaning in Kochi on Monday. The court questioned the government's reliance on last-minute plans, emphasising the need for a comprehensive master plan to tackle the problem. "There is no use in giving excuses. Even a little rain causes great distress to the people," the bench observed.

Justice Devan Ramachandran stated that multiple warnings had been given previously, and this time, the matter cannot be postponed due to the upcoming Lok Sabha election results.

Last year, pre-monsoon waste removal was conducted in a better manner. It was expected that this year would follow the same pattern, but that did not happen. Now, these tasks are being carried out. Considering the current dry weather, the work should be completed as quickly as possible. The court ordered that the work should not be interrupted due to the vote counting tomorrow.

The court also addressed the issue of littering in water bodies, pointing to the public's careless attitude as a major contributing factor to the flooding problem. It called for stricter enforcement measures and public awareness campaigns to address this issue.

There was also a sharp response from the court regarding the incident of leaking in the Life Mission flats where the residents of the P&T Colony in Kochi were relocated. "How are you assuring the people? The people will tolerate and endure this believing it. Do not think they will always be patient. The people are silent because they have no other option. Do you think it is enough because these are ordinary people? Would you have done this if it were a VIP residential complex? Therefore, do not say that there are two types of citizens here," stated Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court has directed the corporation to submit a report to the high-level committee on waste management and littering issues. The case will be reconsidered on Friday.