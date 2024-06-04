Attingal Election Result 2024: LDF, UDF engaged in tough fight

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2024 03:03 PM IST
Adoor Prakash, V Muraleedharan, V Joy. Photo: Manorama

Attingal: Sitting MP Adoor Prakash is facing a tough fight from his LDF counterpart V Joy in the Attingal constituency of Kerala. Joy is the CPM District Secretary and Varkala MLA. Meanwhile, the presence of Union Minister V Muraleedharan has helped increase the BJP's vote share bringing the party to a close third.

In the last election, the UDF's vote share was 37.87 per cent in the constituency, while it was 34.07 per cent for the LDF. BJP got 24.66 per cent votes.

Adoor Prakash, who contested for the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019, defeated senior CPM leader A Sampath by 38,247 votes. While the UDF candidate got 3,80,995 votes, Sampath got 3,42,748 votes, and Shobha Surendran of the BJP received 2,48,081 votes.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA