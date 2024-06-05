Post Lok Sabha polls, will Rahul Gandhi opt Raebareli or Wayanad?

Kalpetta: Rahul Gandhi's victory in two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Raebareli and Wayanad -- has triggered talks of by-poll in Wayanad.



The impressive show by the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh may necessitate Gandhi's presence in Raebareli to further challenge the BJP in the Hindi heartland.

Though the Congress leadership here is tight-lipped over Gandhi choosing Raebareli over Wayanad, party insiders say that for the future of the Congress, Gandhi should retain the Uttar Pradesh constituency. (But conversely, others argue that he shouldn't forsake his citadel which has guarded him when he was in crisis.)

Read: Analysis | 2019 repeat gives Congress fuel for 2026 Kerala race

Senior Congress leader ND Appachan, the treasurer of Gandhi's Lok Sabha election campaign committee, told Onmanorama that though discussions over vacating Wayanad are on, nothing is finalised. “As there are more serious issues to be addressed at this point, the high-level meeting of the Congress High Command would decide on it within a few days,” he said.

However, a section of the Congress leaders has already started a campaign within the party demanding that if Rahul decides to retain Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi should contest from Wayanad, as it would be tough for the party to justify its stand otherwise.

A member of the District Congress Committee who preferred anonymity said that Gandhi may be pressurised to leave Wayanad for the bigger interest of the party.

“We know that Rahul Gandhi will not leave us on his own, but if party leaders pressurise him, he will not have any other option as his presence in North India is crucial for the party,” he said.

Though he won with a margin of 3,64,422 votes, Gandhi's majority in Wayanad dropped by 67,348 votes compared to 2019. A constituency known for the considerable Christian and Muslim population, NDA has improved its position by bagging 1,41,045 votes. The vote share of NDA also improved from 7.22 per cent to 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, following the victories of Shafi Parambil MLA and Minister K Radhakrishnan, by-polls will be held in Chelakkara and Palakkad.

