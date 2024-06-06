Panoor bomb blast: Police arrest prime accused Vineesh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2024 04:33 PM IST
Steel bomb recovered from Panoor by Kerala police. Photo: Manorama

Kannur: In a significant development, the police arrested the prime accused in the Panoor bomb blast case on Thursday. Vineesh was arrested by a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). With this, all 12 accused in the case have been apprehended.

The bomb blast occurred on April 5 on the terrace of an under-construction house in Panoor, Kannur. Vineesh sustained severe injuries in the explosion, while his accomplice, Sherin, was killed. Three others were injured. According to the police, the accident happened while Vineesh and his associates were making crude bombs.

Following the blast, Vineesh fled to Coimbatore, where he was receiving treatment for an eye injury. The police arrested him immediately upon his discharge from the hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA