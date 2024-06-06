Panoor bomb blast: Police arrest prime accused Vineesh

Kannur: In a significant development, the police arrested the prime accused in the Panoor bomb blast case on Thursday. Vineesh was arrested by a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). With this, all 12 accused in the case have been apprehended.

The bomb blast occurred on April 5 on the terrace of an under-construction house in Panoor, Kannur. Vineesh sustained severe injuries in the explosion, while his accomplice, Sherin, was killed. Three others were injured. According to the police, the accident happened while Vineesh and his associates were making crude bombs.

Following the blast, Vineesh fled to Coimbatore, where he was receiving treatment for an eye injury. The police arrested him immediately upon his discharge from the hospital.