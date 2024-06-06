Gold worth Rs 18 lakh looted from doctor's house in Thrissur

Thrissur: An unidentified man broke into a house at Ayyanthole here on Wednesday night and decamped with 17 sovereign of gold ornaments. Manorama News reported that the miscreant burgled the house of gastro surgeon Dr K Kuruvila after breaking the backdoor.



The doctor and his family are holidaying abroad. The robbery took place when the house owners are expected to return home. The maid at the house found the house robbed when she reached there on Thursday morning.

“ The doctor and family will return home on June 17. I found something suspicious as the backdoor of the house was broken. When I entered the house, everything was in a mess. All wardrobes were found forcibly opened. Later, I informed Madam about the incident,” the maid told Manorama News. The house owners confirmed that gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh kept in the wardrobe are missing.

Police rushed to the scene and started gathering evidence against the culprit with the help of forensic and fingerprint experts. The burglar had destroyed the CCTV camera before entering the house, confirmed police. The officials are trying to retrieve the visuals recorded on the hard disk of the CCTV. The police are yet to find any clue about the burglar.