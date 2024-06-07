Man charred to death as car gutted in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A man was charred to death when the car he was travelling caught fire near Konnad beach, West Hill in Kozhikode on Friday. The incident happened at 12.15 pm.

Mohandas, 65, from Kumarasami, Kakkodi, who was burnt to death couldn't be rescued from the car although the fishermen and the people who were at the beach tried to save him.

Even though the door was opened, they were not able to take him out as the seat belt got stuck and the fire engulfed him soon. When the fire force rescuers reached the spot, he was burnt to death.

“We got a call by 12.15 pm and we reached there by 12.19 pm. When we reached, the flames had totally engulfed the car and he was burnt to death,” said a fire officer from Beach Fire Station. The traffic police shifted the body to the mortuary in the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Mohandas was alone in the car. He was driving to Vengali from the Kozhikode beach area. He was a former driver of the Kozhikode Corporation office.