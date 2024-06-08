Four members of family charred to death as house catches fire in Angamaly

A four member family was charred to death after a fire broke out in their house at Angadikadavu near Angamaly during the early morning hours on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Binish Kurian,45, his wife Anumol Mathew 40, Joana B Kurian, 8 and Jeswin B Kurian, 5.



The fire station at Angamaly received a call around 5.20 am. A team of eight personnel reached the house located on Parakkulam road. The fire broke out on the second floor of the house. The fire force personnel said that fire had spread in the hall and in a room on the second floor. The fire had already engulfed the second floor of the house by the time the fire force team reached the house. The family members were found burnt to death. The team doused the fire and shifted the bodies from the house.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Chances of short circuit couldn't be verified, fire force officials said. The house has been cordoned for forensic inspection. Binish Kurian ran sale of natural spices near the house. A godown and a drying area for spices functioned close to the house. Electrical inspectorate officials are expected to visit the site.