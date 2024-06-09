KSRTC bus rams into Sakthan Thampran statue in Thrissur, 3 injured

Thrissur: Three people were injured after a KSRTC low-floor bus went out of control and crashed into the Shaktan Thampuran statue at 3 am on Sunday.

The bus, travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode, broke through the iron fence surrounding the tall structure and collided with it.

According to initial reports, the driver allegedly may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Efforts are underway to remove the bus from the accident site. The injured passengers have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

The restoration process of the statue will begin today itself, said Thrissur Mayor MK Varghese.