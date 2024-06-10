Defeat in LS polls: CPI meetings seek Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram/Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came in for severe criticism in the CPI's district executive and district council meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha, respectively.

While discussing the LDF's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, a demand for the chief minister's resignation was raised at the CPI Thiruvananthapuram executive committee meeting. The two meetings observed that a comeback for the LDF would be difficult without Vijayan stepping down. The meetings also opined the CPI leadership should have the rectitude to point out the difficulty in bouncing back with Vijayan at the helm of affairs.

The CPI meetings felt the chief minister's arrogance was the main reason for the poll debacle. LDF convener meeting a BJP leader just ahead of the polls, too, went against the Front. The government alienated government employees and pensioners, the meetings observed.

The meetings also expressed that replenishing Supplycos and the failure in disbursing pensions led to the defeat. LDF, which contested in all 20 seats in Kerala, won only one.

The Alappuzha meeting, which reviewed the election result, concluded that the state was under the grip of an anti-chief minister feeling. District secretary TJ Anjalose presented the report, which mentioned that people generally felt "the Congress was better placed to oust the BJP from power".

Apart from this feeling, the anti-incumbency factor, too, led to the LDF debacle. Participating in the debate on the report, several members opined that there was none in the CPM to correct the chief minister. The chief minister has been using words meaning ‘scoundrel’ against political opponents.

Vijayan's response to Geevarghese Mar Coorilos after the declaration of poll results pointed at his unwillingness to change or correct himself, the members opined.

The meetings also noted that the neglecting Agriculture and Supplyco portfolios, which the CPI has been handling backfired at the hustings. The members also felt that LDF votes — not just that of the Congress — had gone to the BJP's kitty. They also expressed doubts over the defeat of the CPI candidate in Thrissur. The CPI state executive is to meet today. It will discuss reports from the districts as well.