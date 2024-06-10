Plot twist in Pantheerankavu case: 'A lot of lies were told, I miss Rahul', says complainant

Kozhikode: In an unexpected twist in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, the complainant has come out in support of her husband Rahul P Gopal. Posting a video on social media, the complainant said Rahul was innocent and that her allegations were fabricated. The woman shared the video saying she felt guilty and wanted to come clean.

"I cannot take this guilt. A lot of lies were told in front of the media and to the police. I am sorry to have spoken ill of my husband Rahul, who has only loved me unconditionally. I made a terrible mistake by levelling false allegations against him. It is all my fault. I had told my family several times I wasn't ready to do this," she said in the video.

The complainant further said it was her family that forced her to tell the police she was physically abused over a dowry issue. "It is also a lie that I was beaten with a belt and that the cable of a phone charger was used to strangle me. At the time, I felt I should stay with my parents and listen to them. But my family tried to brainwash me. They even threatened to commit suicide. Scared, I reluctantly told the media all those lies about Rahul. I miss him a lot," she said.

The complainant said Rahul had told her of his previous marriage before marrying her and said the divorce procedures were going on. "However, he could not get a divorce before our marriage. When Rahul backed out of our marriage, I was the one who forced him to marry me. He even told me to tell my parents about his first marriage. But, fearing that would end my relationship with Rahul, I kept mum," she added.

According to the complainant, Rahul never asked for any dowry. "The wedding was on May 5. He never asked for any dowry. It was the lawyer who asked me to lie about Rahul demanding 150 sovereign gold and a car as dowry. On the contrary, the majority of the wedding expenses were borne by Rahul. He even bought all my clothes," she said.

Though the complainant said Rahul indeed assaulted her, she believes it was her fault that caused the argument. "Rahul and I got into a dispute that day. He hit me twice. I went to the bathroom and cried, and fell after some time. The swelling came from hitting my head. We went to the doctor the same day. I still had my matrimony account. He found me talking to someone I met on the site and that led to an argument. It was completely my mistake," she explained.

"The day after the incident, around 26 people came from my house to visit me as part of a ceremony. By then, we had resolved our issues. However, my family became suspicious once they saw the bruises on my face. When they insisted on knowing what happened, I told them Rahul hit me. They forcefully took me back with them and complained to the police. I had told a police officer there that I wanted to return to Rahul," she clarified.

Rahul left for Germany once the case was filed. His mother and sister were also booked in the case.