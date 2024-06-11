Another police official ends life in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A civil police officer was found dead inside his residence at Mahadevikadu, Karthikappally here on Tuesday morning. The deceased Madhu (48) served as a CPO at the Ernakulam Infopark Police Station. He had been on medical leave for the past four months.

He had been living in his ancestral home following his separation from his wife for the past three months. Police said he might have taken the extreme step between 4 and 6 am. After the inquest, body was released to relatives.

This is the third such instance in the district int he the past two months. Recently, Sudheesh (41), a driver at Alappuzha AR Camp, also ended his life, citing family problems. Similarly, on May 3, Shyam Ghosh, a police officer at Alappuzha AR Camp, overdosed on his liver medication, resulting in his death. Shyam, too, was living apart from his wife at the time.

The alarming trend of police personnel resorting to suicide has been on the rise. According to a report by the state police Intelligence Department released last year, an estimated 30 police personnel die by suicide annually. Work stress due to staff shortage and long duty hours were pointed out as the main reasons for this.