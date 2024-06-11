Bar bribery allegations: Crime Brach issues notice to Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan's son

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch on Tuesday issued a notice to Arjun Radhakrishnan, the son of senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, in connection with the ongoing bar bribery controversy. Arjun has been summoned to appear before the Crime Branch's Thiruvananthapuram Jawahar Nagar office on Friday.

The probe team identified him as the former admin of the bar owners' WhatsApp group where a controversial audio recording emerged. Although he is no longer the admin, he remains a group member, said the officials.

However, Arjun refuted the claims and told the media that he was not a member of the Bar Owners' Association and was unsure which of his phone numbers was in the WhatsApp group.

The controversy arose from an audio message sent by Animon, the former Idukki district president of the Bar Owners' Association, to its members. In the message, Animon demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from individuals amid state government discussions on a new liquor policy. The policy aims to address bar owners' demands, such as avoiding dry days and extending operating hours.

"Nobody will help us without paying. Those capable of paying Rs 2.5 lakh should do so. A new liquor policy will be formulated after the elections, incorporating changes regarding dry days. To achieve this, you must provide the required funds," states the voice message.

The voicemail, which circulated among the association's WhatsApp group members from Idukki, was later deleted but had already caused significant uproar within the industry.