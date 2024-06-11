Wayanad Congress leadership doesn't buy reports of Rahul Gandhi choosing Raebareli

Wayanad: While reports have surfaced about Rahul Gandhi picking Raebareli over Wayanad, the state Congress leadership and the district congress committee of Wayanad are doing their bit to persuade Rahul Gandhi to retain Wayanad seat. Two delegations from Kerala are learnt to have already visited New Delhi to talk Rahul Gandhi into holding onto Wayanad.

They have also brushed aside reports about Rahul Gandhi choosing Raebareli. ''It was just a smoke and decision is yet to be taken,'' said AP Anilkumar, the election committee convener of Rahul Gandhi. For the KPCC and the Wayanad District Congress Committee, the task is to force Rahul to either retain Wayanad or ensure a deserving replacement (Priyanka Gandhi) for him.

''Wayanad is close to his heart while Raebareli is close to his family. We are answerable to people and there should not be an ill feeling among them,'' said Anilkumar.

Even while dealing with 'absentee MP' taunts, Rahul Gandhi has managed to establish a close connect with the voters in Wayanad. He had taken a short break during the Jodo yatra in order to find time to visit the houses of farmers who were killed in wildlife attacks which put even the LDF in a dock as Rahul landed at the house of victims even before the ministers of the state. Caught between the elite lineage on one hand and all-out affection on the other, Rahul Gandhi is in a tight spot. While the South Indian lobby of Congress headed by Congress leaders from Kerala makes a beeline at Rahul’s office in New Delhi the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee has recommended that Rahul Gandhi retain Raebareli MP status.

Congress leaders have hinted that a final call will be taken after Rahul Gandhi's visit to Raebareli and Wayanad.

Rahul to vist Wayanad on Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad to express gratitude to the voters on Wednesday. As per the communique of the Indian National Congress, the first reception to Rahul Gandhi will be organized by the UDF Malappuram district committee at Edavanna, in Malappuram district, at 10:30 am. Later Rahul Gandhi would travel to Kalpetta in Wayanad district by car. In the second reception programme at Kalpetta New Bus-stand premises at 2: 30 pm, thousands of UDF workers are expected to participate, the press release said.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, and opposition leader VD Satheesan are expected to accompany him from Malappuram to Kalpetta, along with a host of UDF leaders.