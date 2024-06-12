Political drama in Pala: Flex boards calling Jose K Mani 'Disgrace to Pala' appear in town

Kottayam: Flex boards shaming Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani for fearing electoral politics appeared in various parts of Pala city on Wednesday. The flex boards, erected by Pala Pouravali, called Jose K Mani a 'disgrace to Pala' while congratulating now-expelled CPM councillor Binu Pulikkakandam. The boards came up at various parts of Pala town, including in Kottaramattom and General Hospital Junction. Binu was expelled from the CPM on Tuesday for making a public statement against Jose K Mani, whose Kerala Congress faction is an ally of the LDF government.

Binu, who has been in constant conflict with Jose K Mani, was a headache for both CPM and Kerala Congress (M). He left the BJP and joined the CPM during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Binu is the only CPM member to win a seat in the Pala municipal council on the party symbol.

As per reports, the Kerala Congress (M) had pressured the CPM state leadership against considering Binu for the post of municipal council chairperson, which was to be given to the CPM as per the front agreement. To protest against the Kerala Congress (M) for sabotaging his chairpersonship, Binu wore only black to public events since January 2023.