HC forms expert panel to curb pollution in Periyar River

Kochi: Over rising complaints of toxic industrial waste being discharged into Periyar, the High Court on Wednesday formed an expert committee to submit a report containing suggestions and actions to curb pollution in the river.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun passed the order directing the panel formation. The committee shall consist of the Secretary, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Kerala, the Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board, Regional Directorate, Bangalore, and the Chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Live Law reported.

The court passed the order in petitions filed by activist KSR Menon, Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samidhi, Association of Green Action Force to curb the pollution of the Periyar River. It was alleged that the river is polluted due to the discharge of toxic effluents from industries and the Aluva market.

On examining the report and photographs submitted by Amicus Curiae Ananthakrishnan A Kartha, the court assessed the extent of pollution in the Periyar River due to the release of industrial effluents. It stated that the discharge of industrial effluents into the river is hazardous to human beings, flora and fauna.

The court stated that the committee, along with the representative of petitioners and Amicus Curiae, shall visit the places to study the extent of pollution in and around Periyar. The matter has been posted for hearing next on July 3.

(With Live Law inputs)