Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

Wayanad: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday to express his gratitude to the voters following the election victory.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is organising a reception for Rahul, who won the constituency with a margin of 3.6 lakh votes. In 2019, he secured the seat with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes.

Schedule of Rahul’s Kerala visit

As per the communique of the Indian National Congress (INC), Rahul's first reception will be organised at Edavanna in Malappuram by the UDF district committee at 11:30 am. He will then travel to Kalpetta, Wayanad, by road to attend a second reception at the Kalpetta New Bus Stand premises at 2:30 pm. Thousands of UDF workers are expected to participate in these events, said the INC press release.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, MP and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, and opposition leader VD Satheesan are expected to accompany Rahul from Malappuram to Kalpetta, along with several other party leaders.

During these programs, it is anticipated that Rahul may provide some indication of his choice of constituency; Raebareli or Wayanad.

He also visited Raebareli and Amethi on Tuesday to thank the people for the Congress victories in these constituencies. Gandhi won from Raebareli, while a family confidant, K L Sharma, won from the adjoining Amethi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also accompanied him.