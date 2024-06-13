Driver crushed to death by own truck in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 13, 2024 12:25 PM IST
Kottayam: In a tragic accident, a truck driver was crushed to death by his vehicle in Manarcaud here at 1.30 am on Thursday. The deceased Chandradas (68) was a resident of Karunilakode, Thiruvananthapuram.

The tragedy struck when Chandradas, who was transporting a load of gas cylinders in his lorry, halted for a tea break. Upon noticing the lorry moving forward, he attempted to re-enter the vehicle but became trapped between the lorry and the hotel wall.

The vehicle belonged to the Ernakulam Arun Gas Agency. Chandradas' body was extricated by the police by dismantling the wall. The lorry was en route to Karukachal.

