Kuwait fire: 15 Malayalis among 49 killed

Thiruvanathapuram: At least 49 people, including 15 Malayalis, were killed in a massive fire in a six-storeyed building at Mangaf block in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday.

The total number of people killed in the Al-Mangaf building is 49 and 42 of them are learnt to be Indians; the remaining ones are Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals. Besides Keralites, the casualties also include people from other Indian states such as Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 35 placed under intensive care, the condition of seven is understood to be critical. At least five people are on ventilator support. Those injured are presently admitted in 5 government hospitals (Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer and Jahra hospitals) in Kuwait and receiving proper medical care and attention.



India's Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait following a direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi primarily to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed. Authorities have informed the media that DNA testing will be conducted to identify some of the victims.

List of Keralites who died in the fire:

1. Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam. Was working in Kuwait for past 6 years

2. Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally. He was a driver in Kuwait

3. Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady. Was an engineer.

4. KR Ranjith (34) of Kundadukam at Cherkala in Chengala panchayat, Kasaragod. He was a store-keeper. Ranjith had been in Kuwait for the past 10 years.

5. Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod. He was a production engineer. He is survived by wife K N Mani, an employee at Pilicode Panchayat office, and two sons.

6. P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta. Working in Kuwait for past 30 years. He was the senior supervisor in fabrication division

7. Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam. He was a chemical engineer

8. Lukose (48) from Kollam's Velichikala. Was working in Kuwait for past 18 years

9. Saju Varghese (56) from Konni

10. Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla

11. Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur

12. Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram

13. MP Bahulayan from Malappuram

14. Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam

15. Mathew George from Niranam, Pathanamthitta

Other Indians identified

1. Thomas Joseph

2. Praveen Madhav

3. Bhoonath Richard Roy Anand

4. Anil Giri

5. Muhammad Shareef

6. Dwarikesh Patnaik

8. Arun Babu

9. Raymond

10. Jesus Lopez

11. Denny Baby Karunakaran

The Indian Embassy has established a helpline +965-65505246 (Whatsapp and regular call) for family members to get in touch. Regular updates are being provided through the helpline.