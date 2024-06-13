Wayanad cops turn heat on drug peddlers, seize assets and freeze properties

Wayanad: Flush with funds from sale of drugs, the peddlers would splurge on cars, motorbikes and even properties. In Wayanad, close relatives of some of the youths arrested in connection with drug peddling are facing confiscation of assets and freezing of properties.



In an attempt to check the unbridled flow of drugs, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in particular, from other states to Kerala, the police are resorting to use of section (68 F) of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Drugs (NDPS ) Act and relevant provisions of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (SAFEMA) (Forfeiture of Property) Act-1976, which empower the authorities to seize or freeze illegally acquired properties.

In the recent past police have slapped these sections on the accused in separate MDMA drug smuggling cases, registered under four police station limits in Wayanad. Land, bikes and cars which were registered in the name of the accused and also in the name of immediate relatives have been seized by the police.

In the first case on January 2, 2024 the police issued freezing orders to seize the assets of the relatives of the accused in the seizure of 51.64 gm MDMA at Valliyoorkkavu near Mananthavadi. Those arrested were KP Muhammed Jihas, 28 and Abdul Salam, 29. Police also arrested T Fasil, 28, who supplied MDMA to the duo for retail sale. The investigation team found that the close relatives of Fasil had amassed illegal wealth. The police invoked the section under NDPS and issued freezing orders and also initiated steps to seize the bike and take over the properties of Fasil’s family members. Fasil was also wanted in another MDMA case charged at Tirunelli police station limits registered earlier in 2023.

Mananthavady Station House Officer M V Biju issued freezing orders to check any attempt to sell off the vehicles and property and also imposed the SAFEMA Act-1976, which was enacted to deprive the persons engaged in illegal activities of the ill-gotten assets.

In another NDPS case, the Meppadi police followed the same procedures on May 7. The police issued freezing orders to seize a bike and 14 cents of land owned by the immediate relatives of the accused. Going by the case, police had seized 19 gm of MDMA on May 7, this year, from Rashid, 29, son of Pookkayil Abdullah, a native of Tirur, Malappuram.

The investigation team also confirmed that the close relatives of Rashid had purchased 14 cents of land and a bike without any other legal income. Moreover, evidence of cash transactions between Rashid and family members was also collected. Based on the evidence, police issued freezing orders.

Meenangadi police seized two cars of Hafis, brother of Lasim, a native of Thalassery, an accused in the smuggling of 348 gm MDMA. Through the SAFEMA Act, the police also took over the land (14.49 cents) purchased by his father at Ayaloor, Palakkad.

The investigation of police found that all two brothers of the accused also had amassed wealth beyond their income.

Police and excise personnel have been seizing MDMA in border check posts of the state on an everyday basis. MDMA sans any odour is easy to hide and is carried in small quantities hidden in the body as well as vehicles.

In all the cases after completing the procedures police submit the details to the competent authority of SAFEMA and NDPS Act in Chennai, Tamil Nadu for final clearance. The onus of proving that the assets were purchased with money from legal sources is on the accused and relatives. In major NDPS cases, it is upto the investigation officials to trace and identify the illegal assets sourced through dark deals and also either freeze or seize the assets before formal forfeiture by the people associated with the crime.

Kalpetta DySP TN Sajeevan told Onmanorama that in all the serious NDPS cases, of which the investigations are underway, police are also investigating the wealth amassed by the culprits and their close family members which also would be forfeited. ''We are imposing such harsh sections as there is a steady flow of drugs from Karnataka which is on the rise despite the strict vigil of the law enforcing agencies,'' he added.

''With this, the parents and siblings of the accused would be more alert in receiving funds from those who engage in such anti-social activities and anti-national activities. It would be a major deterrent as the culprits will not be able to invest the money earned from such illegal activities, in purchase of assets,'' said Sajeevan.

Of late the district has become a transit hub of MDMA being smuggled from Karnataka by road. With Bengaluru becoming the drug capital, the NH 799, passing through Wayanad, has become the most preferred route for drug traffickers, police said.