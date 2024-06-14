AI incorporated smart fence to keep away elephants in Wayanad

Sulthan Bathery: In a first of its kind initiative, ‘Ele Fence’, an AI powered fence system is being installed by the Kerala Forest Department at Chelakolly in the Chethalayam Forest Range of the South Wayanad forest division.

An AI enabled smart solar power fencing system is designed to ward off threat from wild animals like elephants that cross the forest boundaries wreaking havoc in human settlements along the forest borders in Wayanad district.

The fence would help overcome the challenges posed by marshy lands and tough terrains. The pilot project that came up on a 70-meter stretch would be operational at the Pambra-Chelakolly stretch of the South Wayanad Forest Division. The move is to plug the gap in the existing solar fencing where either the terrain or the slushy land cause damage to the fence. The project has been almost completed along the 70-meter stretch in marshy land at Chelakolly which is expected to be inaugurated within a few weeks.

According to Deputy Range Officer KP Abdul Gafoor, the project includes a ladder, iron railway girders and elastic ropes, all connected to the solar power systems attached with AI cameras. When the animal reaches within 100 meters of the fence, the camera captures the images and will trigger alarm bells warning local people against elephant presence. The system would also alert the nearest Rapid Response Team (RRT) as well as the forest office at Irulam which is about 2 km away from the spot.

“Alarm bells will also go off in the area to alert local people,'' he added. ''The elasticity of the fence also ensures that even if the elephant presses hard, the fence will return to the prior position,'' he pointed out. Moreover, as the power supply in the fence would be live, the animal would not be able to hold the elastic fence for more time the official pointed out.

Built at 12 feet height, the fence is made of strong iron ropes, steel pillars, springs and pieces of elastic. Powerful elastic bits were woven horizontally and vertically to develop the fence. Designed and Developed by 'White Elephant Technologies', the cost for installing the fence is Rs 70 lakh (approx.) for a distance of 1km.