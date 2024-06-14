Bar bribery allegation: Not part of the controversial WhatsApp group, says Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan's son

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch team probing the alleged bar bribery scam on Friday recorded the statement of former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan's son Arjun Radhakrishnan. The probe team, led by Crime Branch DySP Binu Kumar, visited Arjun at his residence in Vellayamabalam here after suspecting his role in the allegations.

The officials argued that Arjun was the admin of the WhatsApp group in which the controversial voice message related to the bribery collection circulated. "Though Arjun is no longer the admin of the group, he is still among the members," said a Crime Branch official. During the interrogation, Arjun claimed innocence and asserted that he never joined any WhatsApp group of bar owners.

“My father-in-law operated a bar at Thodupuzha. Following his demise, his wife has been using his mobile phone. So, she maybe in that group,” Arjun told the Crime Branch officials.

The controversy arose following the circulation of an audio clip purportedly featuring a member of a bar association soliciting funds from other members in exchange for a favourable liquor policy. This incident sparked a political uproar amid reports suggesting that the Kerala government was considering abolishing 'dry days' (days when alcohol sales are prohibited in the state).

In the leaked message, Animon, president of the Idukki district chapter of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association was heard allegedly demanding Rs 2.5 lakh from each member of the association. Although the voice message, circulated within the WhatsApp group of organisation members from Idukki, was later deleted, it stirred considerable controversy within the industry.