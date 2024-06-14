Domestic violence case: Complainant woman refuses to join her family, flies back to Delhi

Kochi: The case over alleged domestic violence at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode has taken a curious turn with the newlywed woman who filed the complaint informing a magistrate on Thursday night that she was unwilling to accompany her father and brother.



The police had launched a search for the woman after receiving a complaint from her family and traced her in Delhi. She was brought to Kochi on an Indigo flight that arrived at the Nedumbassery airport by 8.30 pm on Thursday. Police took her into custody and shifted to Vadakkekara police station in Ernakulam district. She was later produced before the magistrate.

The woman told the magistrate that she was not interested to leave with her father and brother and wished to return to Delhi. Subsequently, she was taken to Nedumbassery airport with police escort, from where she flew back to the national capital.

The woman’s relatives had filed a complaint when she went missing. As per the complaint of her family, she went untraceable after she headed to her office about 10 days ago. A few days later, she posted three videos on her YouTube channel claiming that she lodged a complaint of domestic violence against her husband Rahul following compulsion from her relatives. She also said that Rahul was innocent.

The police officers who were searching for the woman learnt that the location from where the videos were posted was Delhi. When they traced her in Delhi on Thursday, the woman was reportedly planning to leave for Kathmandu.

On Wednesday, the woman had made a WhatsApp call to her mother and demanded that the missing complaint should be withdrawn. However, when the mother firmly rejected the demand, the woman abruptly disconnected the call. This call also helped the police in tracing the exact location of the woman in Delhi.