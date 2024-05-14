Malayalam
Domestic violence: Newlywed woman's family alleges lapses in police probe, to file complaint with CM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2024 10:39 AM IST
Rahul tied the knot with the woman from Ernakulam on May 5. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a major development in the domestic violence case here, the family of the newlywed woman decided to file a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayn alleging lapses in the probe under Pantheerankavu police. The woman from Ernakulam's Paravur faced brutal torture from her husband Rahul. According to reports, the couple entered wedlock on May 5.

The domestic violence came to light when the woman's family paid a visit to Rahul's residence on Sunday as part of the ceremony. After noticing bruises on the woman's body, the family members questioned her. She revealed that Rahul assaulted her brutally and tried to strangulate her with the cable of a mobile charger. She claimed that Rahul used to beat her suspecting infidelity. Following this, the woman's family took her to the police station and filed a complaint against Rahul. The woman also announced her decision to end her a week long marriage and retured her 'Thali' to Rahul.

But now, the family have come up with serious allegations against Pantheerankavu police. They alleged that police were reluctant to register a case against Rahul. They argued that police intentionally skipped attempt to murder charges against the accused even after the woman confirmed that he tried to strangulate her. It is learnt that police only booked the man for assaulting his wife. Amid this, Kozhikode City Police Commissioner declared that the statement of the woman would be recorded again.

