Suresh Gopi cancels BJP's receptions, to meet families of Kuwait tragedy victims instead

Kochi: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has cancelled the programmes organised by BJP in various constituencies in Kerala as the state is mourning the deaths of 24 Malyalis in the Kuwait fire. He reached the Kochi airport here on Friday to receive the mortal remains of the Malayalis. Addressing the media on Friday, he said that he is joining Kerala's grief.

“I will visit the houses of the deceased as much as possible,” he declared.

Talking about the compensation to the bereaved families, he pointed out that the Central government would take appropriate action. “Only the Kuwait government can give us an explanation about the tragedy. They will reveal the matters after the investigation. We can't interfere in their affairs. At present, we can't say anything without getting any confirmation from Kuwaiti authorities,” he added.

He pointed out that Kerala will stand by the family members of the deceased. “Expatriates play a crucial role in Kerala's economic development. So we should give priority to this fact. The Kuwait government is currently providing medical care to the Indians injured in the blaze. India's external affairs ministry has been coordinating all matters efficiently,” said the union minister.

Bodies of 23 Malayalis killed in the fire at a building in Kuwait reached Kochi airport on Friday morning. Mortal remains of one Malayali will be taken to Mumbai for cremation. Officials had said that 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and 42 of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals. The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.