Mild earthquake jolts Thrissur, Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2024 10:24 AM IST Updated: June 15, 2024 11:17 AM IST
Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude recorded.

Thrissur/ Palakkad: Tremors were felt for a few seconds at several places in Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Saturday morning triggering panic among the people. According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude is recorded. No casualties or damages were reported. 

In Thrissur, people claimed that the ground started shaking suddenly after a thundering noise around 8.15 am. Manorama News reported that the mild earthquake jolted Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Pazhanji, Guruvayur and Chowannur areas of Thrissur. Some of the residents thought that they heard the loud noise from the nearby quarry. But many others noticed the furniture and utensils shaking during the time of the tremors. In a few houses, stoves started suddenly jerking while cooking. District authority and the Department of Geology asked people that there is no need to panic.

In Palakkad, Kumaranellur and Thrithala residents experienced the tremors around 8.30 am on Friday. It is learnt that the tremors lasted around 10-20 seconds. Palakkad district authority has taken action to confirm the earthquake.

