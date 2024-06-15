Panchayat official booked for locking woman denied house under LIFE Mission inside office in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2024 04:31 PM IST
Mogralputhur Grama Panchayat Office. Photo: Manorama

Kasaragod: Police on Saturday registered a case against the Mogralputhur Panchayat Village Extension Officer (VEO) for locking a beneficiary of the LIFE Mission scheme, who was denied a house under the project, in the office. As per the complaint, Savithri of Kottavalappu reached the office demanding her documents be returned after she was denied a house under the scheme when VEO M Abdul Nasar locked her inside the office and went out. The door was opened only after the Health Education Standing Committee chairperson Pramila Majal and others raised a commotion.

Meanwhile, VEO Abdul Nasar lodged a complaint with Kasaragod Town police against Pramila, Savithri and Usha alleging they obstructed him from his official duty. According to Savithri's application, their old house was demolished after authorities informed her she had a house under the LIFE Mission scheme. However, the authorities later said the beneficiary had changed.

Savithri, who visited the office several times, approached the VEO requesting all her documents, which she had submitted for the house, be returned. However, an argument broke out between the VEO and Savithri after the former refused to hand over the documents related to the contract. According to Abdul Nasar, it is not Savithri, but her son Vishnu's name that is on the landless and homeless list. He also said Savithri's complaint that he locked her in the office is baseless.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA