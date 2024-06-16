CM's arrogance led to LDF's defeat in LS polls: CPI

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 16, 2024 12:54 PM IST
CPI leader Binoy Viswam and Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI, a major ally of LDF in Kerala raised a sharp criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while analysing the loss in the Lok Sabha elections. Thiruvananthapuram district council on Sunday said that CM's arrogance led to the poll debacle. The party also claimed that the LDF's minority bias also contributed to the defeat.

“Public meetings of CPM were become religious meetings. Candidate for Rajya Sabha seat was also selected from a minority group,” slammed CPI.

The party also listed allegations against the CM's daughter and the poor performance of ministers as reasons for the defeat of the front.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the CPM state secretariat is holding a meeting on Sunday to review the poll debacle. The ruling LDF government in Kerala has come under fire as CPM loyalists and allies also opined anti-incumbency as a reason for the front's defeat in the elections.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA