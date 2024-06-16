Masked gang in cars attacks Malayali youths in Coimbatore

Kochi: Tamil Nadu police have arrested four members of a masked gang who attempted to rob four Malayalis who were reurning to Kochi from Bengaluru.

The gang, who came in three cars, attacked the survivor's car on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near L&T bypass at Madukarai near Coimbatore. Pattimatton natives Aslam, Siddique, Charlse Reji and two other colleagues were returning from Bengalur after procuring computers for their office when they were attacked.

They said the gang attacked them when they stopped at the traffic signal. Though the assailants attacked them with sharp weapons they escaped driving the car fast. They went to the Madukarai police station and lodged a complaint. The attack was captured on the car's dashcam.

Madukarai police have arrested Sivadas (29) and Ramesh Babu (27), of Chittoor, Vishnu (28) and Mallappally Ajay Kumar (24) of Kunnathupalayam in connection with the attack.

They were arrested from Palakkad on Saturday. The accused have been remanded. Other accused are absconding, police said. Vishnu is a soldier in the Madras Regiment. He has not returned to work since coming home on June 4. Police said the gang mistook the survivors for people transporting hawala money.