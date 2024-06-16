Man torches houses of elderly woman, her son in Idukki

Idukki: Two houses owned by an elderly woman Annakutty and her son Jins were torched by a man in the wee hours of Sunday at Painavu here. No casualties were reported as nobody was in the houses. Police nabbed Annakutty's son-in-law Santhosh from his hideout in Tamil Nadu in connection with the incident. He is being taken to Idukki for detailed interrogation.



According to police, the accused who is the second husband of Annakutty's daughter Princy attacked the houses to wreak vengeance on the family. Annakutty's house was completely gutted while her son's house was partially destroyed. Santhosh was reportedly irked with the family for allowing his wife to work in Italy.

Princy has been working as a nurse in Italy. As Santhosh was not interested in her job, he reached Annakutty's house on June 5 and quarrelled with the family demanding to ask Princy to return home soon. Amid this commotion, he poured petrol on Annakutty and her granddaughter and set them on fire. Both are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital here. It is learnt that Annakutty is in critical condition.



Later, he went absconding after leaving his child to his brother Sugathan's house. He also managed to dump his mobile phone to block police from tracing his location. After moving to hideout, he returned to Idukki on Sunday and torched the houses. Police reportedly took him into custody from Bodimettu in Tamil Nadu