20 sovereigns of gold stolen from Kottayam home

Kottayam: Twenty sovereigns of gold was stolen from a house near the Medical College in Chemmanampady here on Sunday. The burglary occurred at Allappattu Chandran's home in Gandhinagar, Chemmanampady. The incident occured when the family went to their son's house in Munnar.

The family found the house was broken into on their return from Munnar on Monday. The thief entered by removing a panel from the front door of the two-storeyed home.

The house was ransacked, but laptops and other valuables were left untouched. Gandhinagar Police have initiated an investigation. Fingerprint experts and other forensic specialists have collected evidence from the scene.