10-year-old twins drown at quarry pond in Kasaragod's Cheemeni

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 17, 2024 09:22 PM IST
Photo: Special Arrangement

Kasaragod: Ten-year-old twin brothers drowned in a quarry pond at Kasaragod's Cheemeni on Monday, said police. The deceased were identified as Sudev and Sreedev, sons of Radhakrishnan and Pushpa. The brothers were Class V students of Government Higher Secondary School, Cheemeni.

On Monday afternoon, the two brothers left home on their bicycle to play. When Sudev and Sreedev did not return home late into the evening, their family and neighbours launched a search for them.

Residents found their bicycle on the way to the abandoned laterite stone quarry, now filled with rainwater. Closer to the quarry pond, they saw the footprints of the boys. The residents searched the pond and fished out the bodies of the twins.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cheemeni police said the bodies were sent for autopsies at the Kannur Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

Radhakrishnan, who works in a West Asian country, said panchayat member Latha K T. The twins are survived by their parents and an elder sister who is in Class 10.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA