Customs seize gold worth Rs 99 lakh hidden inside Bluetooth speaker at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2024 11:00 AM IST
The speaker in which gold was concealed, the seized gold. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Kochi: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 99 lakh from a passenger named Noushad at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) here on Tuesday. The gold was concealed inside a Bluetooth speaker.
Noushad, who arrived from Riyadh to Kochi via Bahrain, was stopped at the exit gate. Upon scanning his checked-in baggage, officials found the speaker suspicious. A detailed examination revealed two cylindrical gold pieces weighing a total of 1.35kg hidden inside the speaker's core. Further interrogation is going on.

