CIAL to introduce AI based mobile app; web check-in & booking, baggage, boarding info key features

Kochi: The Cochin International Airport limited ( CIAL) is all set to introduce an AI based mobile application . As per the tender document, the aim is to enhance the functionality of the Cochin Airport App by integrating AI technologies. This will involve implementing new features aimed at improving the passenger experience and streamlining airport operations, the document notes.



AI chatbot module, feedback and grievance management, booking facilities , flight status module, smart baggage tracking system, personalized passenger engagement through beacon technology implementation, personalized weather updates, CIAL shopping, queue waiting time, boarding percentage for each flight will be some of the features of the project.



The AI platform will facilitate the booking of various airport facilities, including prepaid taxis, return taxis, meet-and-greet services, parking, restaurants, and shopping. The Flight Status Module offers comprehensive updates from CIAL through AODB (Airport Operational Data Base) integration and covers major airports in India by integrating with Flight Radar and Flight Aware APIs (Including Map View). The app will be designed to identify passenger locations within the airport by implementing beacon technology. It integrates with the mobile app to provide personalized notifications, gate updates, and promotional offers. It will also provide AI-driven weather alerts that are personalized according to the traveller’s destination and aligned with their flight schedules.



Other features include web check-in links for all airlines operating from CIAL, details on various offers available at CIAL, including duty-free, and information on different transportation methods available at the airport, such as metro bus and KSRTC timings.The system should support multiple languages in chatbot communications, according to the document. The app will also display queue waiting time at different waiting points in the airport. For each flight, the app will show the boarding percentage once the boarding starts.