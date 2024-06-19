LS poll debacle: CPM state secretariat slams CM, cites govt lapses as key factor

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state secretariat has opined that lapses within the Left Democratic Front regime contributed to the front's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. There was also criticism that the Chief Minister's behaviour alienated the people. The party’s State secretary, M.V. Govindan, noted in his report that the conduct and working style of the leaders were distancing the people from the party, creating a perception that the party was deaf to their problems.



The report highlighted that the party lost votes from the Ezhava community, which has traditionally been its backbone, in many constituencies. It mentioned significant losses at the grassroots in constituencies such as Attingal, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

In his introductory remarks at the state secretariat meeting, CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury called for an examination of administrative lapses as a cause for the disappointing defeat.

The report presented by MV Govindan noted that the non-payment of welfare pensions and other benefits had turned the working class, who were previously aligned with the party, against it. It added that the government failed to address major issues like the severe financial crisis in the state and prioritised other matters.

The discussions during the meeting contradicted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's view that the votes were not a sign of anti-incumbency sentiment. He claimed that people voted for UDF as an expression of their anti-BJP stance.

The party's failure to convincingly communicate the role of the centre's inadequate fund allocation in the state's financial issue also came under fire at the meeting. The party observed that the government's efforts such as the Nava Kerala Sadas programme were deemed unfruitful. CPM will continue the discussions on Thursday and Friday to formulate corrective measures.

A proposal to appoint a commission to thoroughly study the loss of votes in party strongholds is also under consideration.