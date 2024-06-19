Car crashes into Kakkanad grocery store after driver suffers unease, 3 injured

Kochi: A car rammed into a grocery store at Kakkanad here on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 1.45 pm. Three people, including a woman was injured in the accident. All three were rushed to the hospital by onlookers. The woman has sustained critical injuries.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after experiencing uneasiness due to high blood pressure, Manorama News reported. The police have taken the driver into custody. CCTV visuals of the incident have been collected by the police.