Kayamkulam man kills brother for trying to stop him from getting drunk on Bakrid

Alappuzha: Shahjahan (42), a native of Kayamkulam, was arrested for stabbing to death his younger brother, Sadiq (38), who tried to stop him from going out to drink on the holy day of Eid al-Adha.

Sadiq, who lived with Shahjahan in a rented house, had cut a wire on Shahjahan's motorbike on Monday to prevent him from going out. Shahjahan went out and consumed alcohol anyway. Upon returning, he picked up a quarrel with Sadiq and stabbed him, with a knife, below the chest.

The brothers lived with their mother. Sadiq had separated from his wife. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday. He was rushed to the Vandanam Medical College but declared dead by 6:40 am on Tuesday.

Shahjahan, who fled from the scene after the incident, was nabbed from a bar near Randamkutty in Kayamkulam. He was presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody.