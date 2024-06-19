Four-year-old boy killed in Malappuram due to medical negligence: Autopsy report

Malappuram: The post-mortem report of a four-year-old boy in Malappuram's Kondotty has revealed that medical negligence led to his death. Mohammad Shazil, who was born to Nisar-Soudabi couple after a six-year-long-wait, passed away at Kondotty's Mercy Hospital on June 1.



The young boy was admitted to the hospital with a palate injury. The boy, who underwent surgery immediately, died at the hospital. The family was allegedly informed of his death much later.

According to the post-mortem findings, death was not due to the palate injury. It occurred after the administration of anesthesia. Undigested food was found in the stomach, indicating lapses in pre-sedation protocols by the attending doctors.

Kondotty DySP is overseeing the investigation. The team will record the statements of doctors who conducted the autopsy. The police are considering the inclusion of other departments into the case once the preliminary investigation concludes.