Rs 15 lakh stolen from house in Wayanad

Sulthan Bathery: Cash worth Rs 15 lakh was burgled from a house in Kottakunnu during the early hours of Wednesday. The money was stolen from the house of Pulikkamath Abdul Azeez, owner of CM Fisheries, in Sulthan Bathery, police said.

Following the incident, Azeez’s son, Muhammed Jouhar, filed a complaint with the Bathery police, stating that the money was taken from a steel shelf in the bedroom of the house around 4 am on Wednesday.

Jouhar and some of his employees live in the house. They usually leave early in the morning to collect and distribute fish to various markets. Hence there was no one at the house when it was broken into.



According to the complainant, the thief entered the house by breaking the front door. The burglary was discovered by one the employees who returned from the market to change clothes before heading to another market in Mysore.

The Sulthan Bathery police have registered a case based on Jouhar’s complaint. An investigation, led by DySP KK Abdul Shareef, has commenced. A dog squad and forensic team examined the house and collected evidence.