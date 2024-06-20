Three killed after auto rickshaw rams into KSRTC bus in Malappuram

Malappuram: In a tragic incident, three members of a family were when an auto-rickshaw rammed into a KSRTC bus at Muttippadi near Malappuram district on Thursday. The deceased are identified as Ashraf (44), his wife Sajitha (37), and their daughter Fida (14).

The accident occurred while they were going to secure admission for Fida at Malappuram Girls' HSS.

The family was travelling in a private auto rickshaw. Video footage showed the auto suddenly swerving to the right, resulting in a head-on collision with the KSRTC Swift bus travelling from Palakkad to Kozhikode. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the Manjeri Medical College Hospital mortuary.

The KSRTC bus was travelling from Perinthalmanna Depot to the service centre at Valluvambram. No passengers were on board, and only the driver was present on the bus.