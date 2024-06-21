Kerala govt to ensure one-time salary payout for KSRTC employees

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2024 09:46 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/Sravan Karayil

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday said it will try paying the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees' salary in full henceforth. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the issues faced by KSRTC, as stated by his office.

In the meeting it was decided that from now on, KSRTC will make arrangements to pay the monthly salary of its employees in one go, the statement said. The government will assist the KSRTC in doing so, the CM said in the meeting, according to the statement.
For the last several months, the cash-strapped KSRTC has been paying its employees salaries in installments. State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar and others were also present in the meeting, it said.
(With PTI Inputs)

