Member of inter-state racket held for duping Alappuzha man by promising job in Merchant Navy

Alappuzha: The Punnapra Police on Friday arrested Jithu Xavier (30), a native of Pattanakkad, for duping Rs 8 Lakh from a youngster by promising him a job in the Merchant Navy.

According to the police, Xavier is a member of a racket involved in duping people by hosting fake websites advertising job opportunities. They earned the trust of job seekers by providing their mobile numbers and furnishing fake offer letters.

Xavier and his accomplices would demand large amounts for tickets, documentation, medical expenses and emigration purposes. The complainant, Sefin, a native of Punnapra, contacted Xavier by following a fake profile on Facebook.

Sefin was offered a permanent job in the Merchant Navy with a monthly remuneration of Rs 50,000. Xavier allegedly siphoned off around Rs 8 Lakh from Sefin on various occasions in January and February.

When Sefin realised he was duped after the offer letter turned out to be fake, Xavier was incommunicado. The accused went into hiding in Mira Road, Mumbai and was nabbed on returning to Kerala after running out of money.

Complaints and cases have been registered against Xavier in police stations at Palluruthy, Ernakulam Central, Feroke, Kozhikode Medical College, Manjeri, Pulpally, Veeyapuram and Thoothukudi. A team led by Ambalapuzha DySP K G Aneesh, comprising Punnapra SI Anand V L, SCPOs Vinil M K, Anu Salas and Xavier made the arrest.