Two killed after pickup van crashes into shop in Kozhikode, 3 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2024 12:17 PM IST
Kozhikode: Two people were killed and three others injured when a pickup van crashed into a shop at Kuliramutty, Koodaranji around 9.30 am on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sundaran Pulikkunnath (62) and John Kamungumthottil (65). They were pronounced dead on arrival at a private medical college. The injured include shopkeeper Jomon, van driver Shihabudheen, and cleaner Mohammed Riyas. They were admitted to Manassery for treatment.

According to reports, the pickup van, loaded with manure, lost control while descending from a hillside and collided with the shop, resulting in extensive damage to both. Sundaran and John were at the shop at the time of the incident. Fortunately, schoolchildren who were waiting for a bus in front of the shop had left just before the accident occurred on Friday morning.

