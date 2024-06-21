Power bank explodes aboard Kozhikode bound Air Arabia flight

Kozhikode: Air Arabia flight en route to Kozhikode from Abu Dhabi witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday after a power bank of a Malayali passenger exploded. No causalities were reported. The airport officials briefly detained d four passengers, including a woman.

While the Malayali youth and his sister were detained for carrying the power bank on the flight, two others were held back for trying to force open the aircraft's emergency exits.

Officials said passengers, on seeing the blaze, panic-stricken passengers tried to open the emergency doors and stomped the power bank to douse the blaze.