Rain to intensify across Kerala; Red alert in 3 districts on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department here on Friday predicted that rain will intensify across Kerala under the influence of strong westerly or southwesterly winds that prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep region. As per the alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from Friday to Tuesday (June 21 to 25). A red alert is sounded for Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on Sunday. Extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm is likely to lash these districts within 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts from Friday to Tuesday.

Orange alert

June 21- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 22 - Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 23 - Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasaragod

June 24 - Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 25 - Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert

June 21 - Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

June 22- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

June 23 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

June 24 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

June 25 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.