Vellapally Natesan running covert service for RSS: Samastha mouthpiece

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2024 02:58 PM IST
Vellappally Natesan. File Photo: Manorama

Kozhikode: Suprabhaatham, the mouthpiece of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, has accused SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan of spreading communalism whilst running a covert service for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Vellapally is doling out lies that would even embarrass the Sangh Parivar. How did he get away with the microfinance fraud case against him? He is running a secret service for the RSS," the mouthpiece stated.

Samastha called for an investigation into Vellapally's figures claiming Muslims had more representation in the Parliament and government jobs. The body accused Vellapally of trying to spread Islamophobia.

Responding to the allegations, Vellapally said he did not intend to pay any attention to such baseless criticisms. He also stood by his Muslim representation remark and said if a socio-economic survey is conducted, it will become clear which community has reaped more benefits.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA