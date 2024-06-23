Two youths killed as bike crashes into median in Ernakulam

Kochi: Two young men lost their lives in yet another road accident reported from Patham Mile in Udayamperoor when their motorcycle collided with the road median here. The deceased have been identified as Induchoodan (20), and Adithyan (21).

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Friday when their motorcycle, proceeding from the Poothotta side, crashed into the road median. The two-wheeler, which lost control, soon got trapped under an oncoming car, resulting in deaths of both riders on the spot.

This incident is the latest in a series of accidents reported at the dangerous curve in Patham Mile. The youths were on their way to Udayamperoor from Kochupally. Police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to Taluk Hospital. Vehicular traffic along the stretch was disrupted following the accident but resumed after the Fire and Rescue Department cleared and washed the road.

Accidents at Patham Mile: A growing concern

Despite repeated calls to scientifically reconstruct the road median at Patham Mile along the Ettumanoor-Ernakulam State Highway, no action has been taken. The median, which is hardly visible at night due to poor lighting in the area, has become a death trap for motorists. Reflectors installed on the median frequently fall onto the road, further reducing visibility.

Local residents reported another accident at the same location earlier that evening. Most accidents occur because vehicles cannot identify the median on the curve from a distance. Additionally, with both sides of the road standing about 10 feet below road level, the risk of vehicles falling off the road during accidents is high.