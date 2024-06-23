Governor, CM snub each other as O R Kelu takes oath as minister

Mananthavady MLA O R Kelu took oath as minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Vijayan. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, was also in attendance.

The cold war between the governor and the chief minister was palpable during the swearing-in ceremony as the two did not share a smile or see eye-to-eye.

However, the CM and his cabinet attended the high tea that followed. Last year, the CM and his cabinet colleagues boycotted the tea party hosted by Governor Khan after the swearing-in of ministers Kadannappalli Ramachandran and K B Ganesh Kumar.

Kelu has been given the portfolio of Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, held by K Radhakrishnan, who had to vacate the post after his recent election to the Lok Sabha.

Kelu, a member of the tribal community in Wayanad, said he was happy to be given the responsibility. "This is such an important department. We will continue to strive for the upliftment of society," Kelu told media persons.